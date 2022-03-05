National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year. National CineMedia updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,105. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $215.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.09%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 46,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.
National CineMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.