National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year. National CineMedia updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,105. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $215.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.09%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 46,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

