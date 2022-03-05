National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Holdings Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 169,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 424.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 112,564 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 89,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 53,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.70%.

NATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $385,142 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

