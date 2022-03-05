Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $491 million-$499 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485 million.

Shares of NTUS traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $26.77. 82,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,328. The company has a market capitalization of $921.10 million, a PE ratio of 70.45 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. Natus Medical has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

