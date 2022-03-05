nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Short Interest Update

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of nDivision stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 36,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,697. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. nDivision has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.50.

About nDivision

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

