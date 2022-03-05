Needham & Company LLC Lowers Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $35.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

VCYT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.78.

VCYT stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,758,000 after buying an additional 1,242,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 6.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,591,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

