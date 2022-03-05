Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 204.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WalkMe from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WalkMe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WalkMe will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 24,453,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the third quarter valued at about $308,414,000. Vitruvian Partners LLP raised its stake in WalkMe by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 4,553,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,462,000 after buying an additional 180,665 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,046,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

