NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities cut NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $803.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,698,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,003,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,074,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 831.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 680,199 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NeoPhotonics by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 517,533 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

