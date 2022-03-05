Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.98

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $5.45. Net 1 UEPS Technologies shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 42,670 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $308.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98.

In other news, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer acquired 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali purchased 36,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $187,530.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 312,812 shares of company stock worth $1,529,612. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,997,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 598,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $9,293,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

