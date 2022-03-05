Netbox Coin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,301.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 65.3% lower against the US dollar. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $90,134.88 and $3,301.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 79,769,356 coins and its circulating supply is 78,943,421 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

