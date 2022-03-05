NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.12. The company has a market cap of $44.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.87.
In other news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.28% of the company’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
