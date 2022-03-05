New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

