New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NFE. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.80.

NFE opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -119.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.35). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.92 million. The business’s revenue was up 112.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

