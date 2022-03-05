Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Trading Down 20.8%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 20.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.04. Approximately 151 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65.

About Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

