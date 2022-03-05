NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $88.15

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.15 and last traded at $88.07, with a volume of 342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.31.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,536,000 after buying an additional 32,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,331,000 after buying an additional 38,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,682,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,235,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

