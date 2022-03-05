NEXT.coin Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 5th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.78 or 0.00748516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00205326 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006281 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010809 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005616 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

