NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) EVP Donna Cullen Greene Sells 63,625 Shares

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,984.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $20.28.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 118,956 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,443,000 after buying an additional 79,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 119,805 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.