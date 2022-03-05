NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) EVP Donna Cullen Greene Sells 63,625 Shares

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,275,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ NXGN opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,984.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $20.28.
NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.
NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.
