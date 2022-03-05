NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Million

Equities analysts expect NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) to announce $1.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextNav’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $950,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NextNav will report full year sales of $1.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 million to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.00 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextNav.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NN shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of NextNav in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of NextNav in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $78,415,000. Oak Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $50,728,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter valued at $4,380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at $1,735,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at $1,452,000.

Shares of NextNav stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.04. 74,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,830. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. NextNav has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

