NFTb (NFTB) Price Down 7.3% This Week

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. NFTb has a total market cap of $11.94 million and approximately $534,376.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTb has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTb alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.40 or 0.06673501 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,351.81 or 0.99838152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00048337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002908 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTb should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.