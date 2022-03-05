Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.59

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 62318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

