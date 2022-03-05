Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JWN. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

JWN opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 606.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

