Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Northrim BanCorp has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 27.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In other news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $57,165.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Karp acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $108,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 47.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp (Get Rating)

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.