Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,688,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,749,000 after purchasing an additional 204,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 54,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,324,000 after purchasing an additional 92,574 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NWN opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

