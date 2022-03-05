NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,124 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $67,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after acquiring an additional 198,464 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. StockNews.com downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.19. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.71.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

