Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.050-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.66 billion-$2.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.750 EPS.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $46.13. The company had a trading volume of 361,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.23. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,288,770 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

