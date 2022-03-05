Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCT opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Nuvectis Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

In other Nuvectis Pharma news, CEO Ron Bentsur purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $47,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nuvectis Pharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. Nuvectis Pharma Inc is based in Fort Lee, NJ.

