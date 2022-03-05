Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years.
NYSE:NMT opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $16.00.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
