Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years.

NYSE:NMT opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

