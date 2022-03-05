Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 183,367 shares.The stock last traded at $26.41 and had previously closed at $26.33.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.493 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter worth $39,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

