Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 183,367 shares.The stock last traded at $26.41 and had previously closed at $26.33.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.493 dividend. This is an increase from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQX)
Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
