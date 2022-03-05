Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the January 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 40.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. 13,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,313. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

