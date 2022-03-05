Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NPV opened at $14.22 on Friday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

