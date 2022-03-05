Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.4% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NPV opened at $14.22 on Friday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04.
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
