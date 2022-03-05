NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Update

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the January 31st total of 232,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 808,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuZee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in NuZee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuZee during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in NuZee by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NuZee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NUZE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.15. 47,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,915. NuZee has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97.

NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of beverage products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

