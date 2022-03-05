Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of OVLY opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $150.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.40%.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

In related news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 644 shares of company stock valued at $12,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

