OceanaGold Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for OceanaGold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OGC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.91.

OGC opened at C$2.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.24. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.77 and a 1-year high of C$2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

