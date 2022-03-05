Oddo Bhf Lowers Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) to Underperform

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Atos from €44.00 ($49.44) to €35.50 ($39.89) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Atos from €40.00 ($44.94) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Atos from €42.00 ($47.19) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atos from €37.00 ($41.57) to €28.00 ($31.46) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.08.

OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Atos has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $15.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

