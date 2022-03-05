OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in OGE Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

OGE opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $39.84.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

