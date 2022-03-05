Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.270-$-1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Okta also updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.27)-($1.24) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $9.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.41. 2,694,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,575. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Okta has a 52-week low of $152.51 and a 52-week high of $287.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Okta from $310.00 to $260.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Okta by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Okta by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Okta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

