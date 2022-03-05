Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $235.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of OKTA opened at $158.41 on Thursday. Okta has a twelve month low of $152.51 and a twelve month high of $287.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Okta by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,487,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Okta by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

