Old Port Advisors Acquires 413 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Twitter were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 46.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 123,886.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 99,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 99,109 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,163,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,410 shares of company stock worth $1,217,767. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $33.39 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.63. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.