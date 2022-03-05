Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.54.

OMER stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 534,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,213. Omeros has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $399.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.28). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omeros will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 61,698 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 61,596 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

