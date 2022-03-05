One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the January 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,564. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,316,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 369,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the period. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 294,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares during the period. 56.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

