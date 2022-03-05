One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLP. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 7.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OLP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.51%.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

