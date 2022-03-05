OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 153.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMF. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

NYSE:OMF opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.88.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.58%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

