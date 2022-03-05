ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Director Mark W. Helderman Sells 30,000 Shares

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OKE stock opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

