Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the January 31st total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Opsens from C$3.50 to C$3.35 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPSSF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 14,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,702. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. Opsens has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

