OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. OraSure Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

OSUR traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.50. 370,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,637. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.24. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.52 million, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of -0.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,286,000. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,068,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,871,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 635,793 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,176,000 after purchasing an additional 337,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

