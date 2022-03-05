Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orchard Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

