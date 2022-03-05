Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Get Organogenesis alerts:

ORGO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.73. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 1,007.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,547,000 after buying an additional 3,861,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,888 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,999,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 83.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the third quarter worth $17,647,000. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Organogenesis (ORGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.