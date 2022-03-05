Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) PT Lowered to $7.00

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORGN. HSBC started coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Origin Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.33.

ORGN opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 158.98 and a current ratio of 158.99. Origin Materials has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Origin Materials will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Boon Sim acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORGN. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 6,055.8% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,557,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter worth $16,680,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the third quarter worth $11,943,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 1,379.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 973,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials in the third quarter worth $6,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

