Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the January 31st total of 687,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROCF traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,342. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.33. Orocobre has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Orocobre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Allkem Ltd. operates as a lithium chemicals company and borates producer with a global portfolio of diverse & lithium chemicals. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

