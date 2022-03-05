OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) EVP Gregory A. Odle Sells 4,108 Shares

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $236,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $73.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.81.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,105,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,162,000 after buying an additional 34,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 499,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,896,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 436,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after buying an additional 44,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

