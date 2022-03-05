Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OSKFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OSKFF – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Mining has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $8.00.

